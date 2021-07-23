Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 23, 2021

Share Facebook

Showers work into NW Ohio today, but have trouble moving farther east and south. We wont rule out a few showers in north central OH, but really today is all about NW OH. Partly to mostly sunny skies control the rest of the state today. We are all dry tomorrow with times of clouds and sun. A frontal boundary works through the state overnight tomorrow night through Sunday. This front does not look as impressive as earlier in the week with regard to moisture totals, but we still see coverage pushing toward 70 or 80%. Right now we are pegging rain potential at .1″-.7″ over that 70-80% coverage zone. Rain totals for Sunday are shown below.

Next week is drier for Monday and Tuesday. We will be sunny and warm. Wednesday we have to keep an eye out for showers over the northern part of the state in the morning and midday. Those can add up to .4″ from I-70 north. The rest of the state and the rest of the day turn out partly sunny. Temps climb quickly to finish the week, with well above normal daytime highs Thursday and Friday to go along with no rain from Thursday through next Sunday morning.