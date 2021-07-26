Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 26, 2021

Share Facebook

We are back to a “timely rains” pattern over Ohio, as warm air continue to hold over the region. We see 2 chances for rain for a large part of Ohio in the next 10 days, and maybe another chance for folks in far southern parts of the state. In between events, we see good drying and warm (but not oppressively hot) temps promoting good crop growth and development.

Today and tomorrow we see full sunshine with warm afternoons. Wednesday a few more clouds are around and we cant rully out starting off the day with a few pop up showers in NE Ohio. But the rest of us will just look for a mix of clouds and sun through the day with that bump in cloud cover.

Our next front and first good rain chance of the forecast period arrives Thursday. A cold front sags across the state from north to south and will trigger a nice round of rain and thunderstorm action from Thursday morning through the overnight and into very early Friday. Rain totals can run from .25″ to 1.5″ over the state, and we are expecting some thunderstorm activity. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals ending 6 AM Friday.

Drier weather comes back quickly for Friday and Saturday, with temps normal to above normal and humidity levels climbing slowly. Sunday will turn out mostly dry as well, but we cant rule out scattered showers or even a thunderstorm in far southern tier counties, particularly southwest OH. Admittedly, the best rain potential is farther south over KY, TN and WV, but we wont rule out a little action sliding a bit farther north.

The entire state stays dry monday, Tuesday and most of Wednesday next week. A strong system is developing to our west through the daytime hours Wednesday, and likely brings strong rain and thunderstorm potential next Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain totals out that system will run half to 1.5″ with potential for 80% coverage or higher. However, track and intensity of that system is still a bit up in the air this morning and we will continue to watch it.