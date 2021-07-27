Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 27, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny warm and dry weather continues through midweek over Ohio. Temps will climb a bit the next few days, but we will continue to see near maximum evaporation over the region as well, with .25″-.33″ of moisture leaving the surface per day. High temps will be above normal…a typical set of late July days.

Showers and thunderstorms work through Ohio Thursday and Thursday night. Through most of the day Thursday we see action limited to the northern half of the state, from I-70 north. In the afternoon we may see a few rounds of showers and a few thunderstorm clusters develop south of I-70 in the far eastern part of the state. Then Thursday night through Friday morning, showers and storms develop farther south. There is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorm development Thursday mostly in the northeast quarter of the state. Those thunderstorms can also produce the heaviest rain. All told, from Thursday morning through Friday morning, 24 hour rain totals will run from .25″-1.5″, with the biggest totals coming on the heavier thunderstorms. The map below shows thoughts on the rain distribution, but it is too early to zero in on exactly where the best storms will pop up.

Sun returns Friday midday and afternoon. We expect those sunny skies to remain dominant through the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, although clouds likely will be increasing Sunday afternoon. That leads to scattered showers Sunday night and monday, bringing .1″-.4″ rains with 60% coverage. Really, the moisture there is largely unimpressive, as it stands currently.

We swing back to fully sunny, warm and dry weather for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week. Temps will be normal to above normal, and we see excellent drying again. The extended forecast period looks more active this morning. After a dry start to next Friday, we have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast every day from overnight Friday night into Saturday the 7th, on through the 11th and 12th.