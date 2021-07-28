Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 28, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny and hot today. We may see a few more clouds around in northern areas, but it will be muggy for sure. Temps remain well above normal.

Tomorrow moisture comes southeast out of MI. For the morning through the afternoon, we see moisture generally setting up over the northern half of the state. But from late tomorrow afternoon through the overnight, showers and storms sink farther south. By the time action is all said and done Friday morning, we will end up with 80% coverage of rains over Ohio with totals running from a quarter to half on the low end, to 1-1.5″ on the top end. The difference between totals will rest squarely on where thundersto4rms set up. We do think there will be some strong storms around, particularly overnight tomorrow night, They will be most likely in central and southern OH, but we will not rule them out anywhere. The map below shows updated projections on moisture form this event, from tomorrow morning through ly morning.

Behind the system, we turn out partly to mostly sunny for Friday, and stay that way through the weekend. There is a little disagreement among models as to when the next minor batch of rain develops…whether Saturday overnight or Sunday overnight But all data points to moisture having significantly lower coverage and and totals that still are no more than a few tenths. For that reason, we are keeping both days partly to mostly sunny for daytime hours, and will wait to zero in on potential overnight moisture for another 24 hours or so.

Next week looks drier too, with a rain free Monday now in our forecast. We stay sunny, warm and dry Tuesday through Friday. The next threat of rain is backing up into next weekend, the 7th and 8th, and even that threat is not as strong this morning. Temps next week will not be as warm as we are looking for the next 24 to 48 hours but will still be above normal.