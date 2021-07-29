Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 29, 2021

Share Facebook

Showers working through northern parts of Ohio this morning through afternoon, and then action sags south later this afternoon and evening. However it looks like the heaviest rain is going to split, with one batch of heavier thunderstorms setting up over southern MI and northern IN, and another through Southern Ontario, across eastern Lake Erie and into PA. With that we should see rain totals generally a few hundredths to .4″ with a few locally higher totals here and there, and rain coverage today and tonight around 75% max. We dry out after midnight tonight. The map below shows rain totals for today.

Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday turnout partly to mostly sunny and dry. Rains miss southern OH on Saturday, focusing instead on KY. We should see decent drying over most of the state, but temps will be closer to normal. We actually expect a very comfortable day tomorrow.

Next week looks mostly dry monday through Friday. However Wednesday night and Thursday night, we can see an increase in heat based instability, which can trigger some pop up showers/storms here and there. We don’t expect coverage to be any better than 30-40%, but cant keep the state fully dry either. Humidity values climb through the week next week and we should finish quite warm.

The extended 11-16 day period still is showing signs of turning wetter for the second week of August. AT this time, we see potential for rain 5 out of 6 days, but the pattern has trended drier as we draw that extended period closer in the week or two past…so the jury is still out for the time being — there is a lot of time for that pattern to change.