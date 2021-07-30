Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 30, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry for the next two days over the state, and we should see some less humid air accompany slightly cooler temps for today and tomorrow. Moisture tomorrow may make a run later in the day in far SW OH, but generally stays farther south. A few more clouds are around for Sunday, coming in from the north. We will have to keep the door open for a few scattered showers, mostly in northern and northeastern areas Sunday afternoon and evening. If that moisture materializes, we are expecting only a few hundredths to .25″. However, we expect coverage to be under 25% and a large part of the state to see nothing but a few more clouds.

Next week is sunny, dry and warm for the most part. With the exception of Wednesday night when we have to mention a potential for a few renegade showers to come southwest out of MI, the region will be fully rain free. Temps early in the week should be pleasant, but we get hotter and more humid toward the end of the week. Clouds increase later Saturday afternoon.

Sunday brings showers and storms back to OH. Rain totals do not look spectacular, with .1″-.5″ and 80% coverage. However, that moisture comes with a minor frontal passage, and with the heat coming ahead of the front, we think that thunderstorms can become a bigger part of the package eventually, and boost rain totals. This will be the biggest threat of moisture over the next 10 days. In fact, the cumulative map of the next 10 days rain is below…and it is below normal.