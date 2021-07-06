Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 6, 2021

Share Facebook

Warm and more humid air continues to expand into Ohio. This push of muggy air will also breed some instability that triggers showers and thunderstorms in the days ahead. Overall, we are looking for timely rains for most of the state in the next 10 days.

Today will be sunny, warm and dry in almost all areas. It will be very humid, but for the most part nothing else happens. We cant rule out a pop up shower or thunderstorm in far SW OH before the evening in through, but its not enough of a concern to really bear more of a mention than that. We remain muggy tomorrow, but this time we do see sun giving way to clouds and likely a nice round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Coverage will be 70% of the state with rain totals oat .25″-.75″. The threat of showers and thunderstorms continues through Thursday with an additional .25″-1.5″ likely, although to get in the upper end of that range (over 1″) you will need to see some stronger thunderstorms,

Friday will be drier in the western part of the state, but lingering showers can add up to .5″ of rain over the eastern third of OH. Whether rain falls in your area or not, look for high humidity and slow evaporation. Saturday and Sunday look rather wet with a significant outbreak of showers and thunderstorms over all of Ohio. The biggest thunderstorms threat comes overnight Saturday knight through Sunday midday. But rains for the event will run from .5″-1.5″ with out severe weather. Any strong to severe thunderstorm can bump those totals. Rain coverage for the weekend will sit at 100%.

Lingering showers are in for Monday with half an inch or less over 60% of the state. Then we shut off the moisture for a few days, with rain free conditions for tuesday through next Thursday. Temps remain well above normal, and evaporation should push .25″ per day for next Wednesday and Thursday.

So, overall, we see plenty of moisture potential for Ohio for the next 10 days;. The map below shows rain cumulative rain potential from now through next Thursday. Timing will be one thing that can change, and then the other wild card will be potential for heavy thunderstorms. If we see bigger storm outbreaks, that can take moisture that is “alot but manageable” and make it “excessive” quite quickly. Welcome to July!