Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER welcomes new participants in elite training program

Eight farmers and agribusiness professionals have been selected to participate in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2021-2022 AgriPOWER Institute. This yearlong program focuses on public policy issues confronting agriculture and the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy, and trade policies. It helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.

Class XII members are Brian Herringshaw of Bowling Green, Paige Hunt of Delta, Camille Klick of Massillon, Krysti Morrow of McConnelsville, Christine Snowden of New Albany, Melanie Strait-Bok of Ney, Greg Tholen of Lynchburg and Emily Warnimont of Findlay.

“These participants all have a passion for agriculture and see themselves in a leadership role in the future,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director. “Getting a better understanding of current issues and developing skills to lead and advocate for agriculture is what this program is all about, and we have a lot of great experiences planned for Class XII.”

One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues, and an out-of-state session will help them learn about the differences and similarities in agriculture outside of Ohio.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XII are Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Soybean Council, Stark County Farm Bureau, Deerfield Ag Services and Trans Ova Genetics.

For additional information about AgriPOWER, visit ofb.ag/agripower.