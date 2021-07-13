Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 211 | Buckeye Sportsman

July 13, 2021

Matt and Kolt are joined by Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman Radio and OCJ outdoors columnist. In the audio section of the program, Kolt visits with Brandon Kern of Ohio Farm Bureau about the recently passed state budget. Dale visits with Randy Mintin of Pivot Bio and Tyler Drewes, Wood County Farmer about the ProveN product. Lastly, Kolt catches up with the Bane-Welker Equipment interns. All of that and more on the Ohio Ag Net Podcast powered by AgriGold!

