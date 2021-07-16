OSHA signs alliance with Ohio Agribusiness Association to address grain handling hazards

Share Facebook

To combat the dangers workers face in grain handling, the U.S. Department of Labor’sOccupational Safety and Health Administration, the Ohio On-Site Consultation Program, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and the Ohio Agribusiness Association signed an alliance on July 9, 2021. The two-year alliance will help train workers on the grain industry’s six major hazards: engulfment, falls, auger entanglement, “struck by,” combustible dust explosions and electrocution hazards and OSHA’s Grain-Handling Safety Standard.

“Grain handling can expose workers to serious and life threatening hazards, such as fires and explosions from grain dust accumulation, engulfment in grain bins, and injuries and amputations from grain handling equipment,” said OSHA’s Acting Region Administration William Donovan in Chicago. “This alliance aims to provide training and resources to improve workplace safety in this industry.”

An implementation team, comprised of representatives of each organization, will meet to develop a plan of action, determine working procedures and identify the roles and responsibilities of the participants. In addition, they will meet up to twice annually to track and shareinformation on activities and results in achieving the alliance’s goals and promote available training by each organization.

Learn more about OSHA and agriculture industry safety resources.

OSHA’s Alliance Program works with groups committed to worker safety and health to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses. These groups include unions, consulates, trade or professional organizations, businesses, faith- and community-based organizations, and educational institutions. OSHA and the groups work together to develop compliance assistance tools and resources, share information with workers and employers, and educate workers and employers about their rights and responsibilities.