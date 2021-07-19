Rains boost Ohio crop progress

Share Facebook

Precipitation continued throughout the week, with corn benefitting from the weather conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 96 percent adequate to surplus, up 9 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending July 18 were 2 degrees higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 2.62 inches of precipitation. There were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 18.

Farmers applied fungicide and baled straw as field conditions allowed. Winter wheat harvest was 84 percent complete. Oat harvest was 30 percent complete and oats condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent. Corn silking progress was rated 42 percent complete while corn condition was rated 75 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was rated 60 percent and soybeans condition was rated 67 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 82 percent good to excellent, but wet weather slowed hay harvest.

You can read the full report here.