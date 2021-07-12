Rains keep crops progressing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Spotty precipitation occurred throughout the State with some areas receiving more than an inch of rain and other areas receiving much less, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 87 percent adequate to surplus, up 13 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending July 11 were 1 degree higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.28 inches of precipitation. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 11.

Farmers harvested wheat throughout the week as field conditions allowed. Winter wheat harvest was 69 percent complete and the winter wheat crop was rated 86 percent good to excellent condition. Oat harvest was 16 percent complete and oats condition was rated 71 percent good to excellent. Corn silking progress was 10 percent complete while corn condition was rated 79 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was rated 43 percent and soybeans condition was rated 75 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 82 percent good to excellent.

For more from this week’s report, click here.