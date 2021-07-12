Rains keeping crops going strong

Share Facebook

John Schumm

We probably have one of the best growing seasons we’ve ever had. The moisture is plenty and the heat is perfect, so things are really moving. This field of beans I am in is almost to my belt.

I have not seen any disease in the corn yet. I have been seeing some frogeye in the soybeans. I just got done spraying all my soybeans last week with foliar feeding and fungicide so I hope we have taken care of that and other diseases. Frogeye has been around for several years. We saw it earlier this year, I think, because of the dampness in the ground.

My corn fields are fully tasseled. Silks are out and pollination is beginning and it will be happening the next 10 days or 2 weeks. As long as it is not raining every day, we’ll get through it well. The silks are very long and will have a long pollination period. We should have some really good looking ears come fall.

Early weed control is really good. We sprayed post- on everything a month or so ago. The canopy is full and dark green and looking really good.

There is still some wheat out in the area. Yields have been really good around here with no disease. A lot of farmers double-cropped around here because we have the moisture.

We have about 75 acres of rye to harvest yet, maybe this weekend. We are saving some seed for our use and we’ll sell the rest. The storms have put some of it down and we’ll be running a lot of straw through the machine. We’ll be crawling a little slower to get through the rye.

Bill Daugherty

The weather had been good. We received 1.5 inches of rain yesterday and we had about another 1.5 to 2 inches on the 9thand 10th, so we’ve had about 3.5 inches in the last 4 or 5 days. Crops look really good because we were getting dry before that. In certain river bottom ground we started to see some corn curling up. It was nothing extreme but we knew we could use a good drink of water and we have been very blessed with that.

Things looks really good from a row crop perspective. Third cutting hay needs to be made this week, but it is not looking like a good week to make hay. We like to cut haylage every 28 to 30 days if we can. If we can’t get it made this week, the fifth cutting starts to get after Sept. 15 and I don’t like to mow anything that late. We’ll have to see how it goes and hope we can squeeze things in.

We started planting around April 23 and finished June 1, so we have a broad spectrum of corn progress. We have tassels just starting to come out and some that are still a couple of weeks away yet. There is some concern with the higher temperatures. If we have the rain with the warm weather it will be OK, but 2 or 3 dry days to make dry hay would be good as well. My wife told our minister that farmers are always fickle. They get the rain they need and they ask to pray for dry weather to get the hay made. It is kind of back and forth, but that is how it goes.

We have not seen disease issues yet, but we are talking about flying on some fungicides in some of our better river bottom ground to protect that yield.

Don Jackson

We caught a little of this rain, maybe not as much as they were forecasting. We still have a chance of rain for the next week or 10 days. We ended up on the lighter side of the rain totals with a half inch to an inch on most of our farms. We didn’t want a gully-washer like we have been getting, but I was hoping for an inch or two to soak in before these warmer temperatures we may get.

We started tasseling 2 or 3 days ago. I have a couple of fields close to full tassel. The first third of the corn we planted is in tassel right now.

The cooler weather and rain have really helped. We want rain, but we still need sunshine too for pollination. The scouts are starting to see some gray leaf spot and even some northern corn leaf blight starting in a couple of varieties we’ll have to check to see what is going on. We tried some in-furrow full season fungicide this year and we’ll have to see how that holds up. We did put some V5 and V6 on too. This will be a year that, if you are leaning towards it at all, you’re going to have to get planes lined up. With it coming in this early, we could have some problems.

We had three planting windows and it may be hard to get the planes flying at the rights times.

The soybeans, with the wet weather we’ve had, they have not grown a whole lot. We did finish post- spraying last week with some foliar with it. They are finally starting to take off a look a little better.

We are sitting clean on our beans. We had some giant ragweed coming in and we got that knocked down. It looks like guys have done a really good job with weed control around here this year.

Ross Black

We are doing well here. The rainfall has been welcome. It was getting pretty dry here in these parts, but we got close to 2 inches of rain here at the home farm in the last 2 weeks and things have really taken off.

A week and a half ago they were calling for rain every day, but it never actually rained. We pulled the trigger and cut the wheat a little wetter than we wanted to but we hated to sacrifice yield and test weight to the weather. We got that off and got close to an inch of rain on the straw. We got stuff dried up about the Fourth of July and hammered out about 2,500 square bales. Unfortunately the rain got there too fast to get double-crops planted.

The wheat made 108-bushel average, which is close to a record here on the farm. The final stand count was around 2.1 million seeds per acre on that wheat. That is the best we have had since we have had yield monitoring on the combine in the last 10 years or so. We used plenty of 28% and fungicide. My guess is the test weight was somewhere between 59 and 61 pounds.

A lot of the earlier corn we planted is just getting a tassel out good on it. We aren’t seeing many ears with white silks poking out yet. As long as we can keep the temperatures down for pollination I think we are in pretty good shape. Within the next couple days I am going to be scouting pretty hard to see if we have any leaf diseases coming in. If we do, we’ll have to figure out how to get them sprayed. Looking at the forecast, I am really crossing my fingers. With some of the fungicides, the rain fastperiod is around 6+ hours and we have the pop-up thunderstorms rolling through every 2 or 3 hours. I am really hoping our defensive hybrids prevail.

I see there are some beans flowering and growing. They are about knee-high and they are looking pretty good. The rain has sure helped.

The weed control has been exceptional this year. We finished spraying post- on corn on Saturday. We were running drops and rubbing the front axle of our 4730 sprayer. The bean weed control is Enlist. I think we finally found a herbicide that can turn over red root pigweed and keep it back. For some reason we have it super thick here at the home farm. Liberty would smoke it and in 3 weeks it would be back.