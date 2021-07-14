Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference Aug. 11

Join Ohio State University Extension Henry County for the inaugural Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference on Aug. 11, 2021. Speakers will discuss current trends in tillage equipment, and equipment demonstrations will feature high speed tillage, vertical tillage, strip tillage, and cover crop seeding systems. Fertilizer re-certification and CCA credits are available. 

The event is Wednesday, August 11, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Northwest State Community College, 22600 OH-34, Archbold, OH 43502. The cost is $20 by Aug. 2, $30 after August 2 including at the door. It is free to all FFA and 4-H members. 

Registration includes catered lunch. RSVP is REQUIRED at go.osu.edu/tristate_pa. For more information, please contact Alan Leininger at 419-592-0806 or leininger.17@osu.edu.

