Four members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter attended summer camp session 2.0 at FFA Camp Muskingum June 21-23. Cora Crilow, Liberty Hendrix, Ally Ogi, and Chloe Shumaker attended the camp session. While at camp, the members participated in swimming, canoeing, kayaking, motorboats, sports, leadership workshops, a scavenger hunt, and a dance. They also had the opportunity to interact with State Officers and members from across the state of Ohio. Thanks to the community members who sponsored camp scholarships this year!