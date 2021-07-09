West Holmes FFA chapter attended the 2021 Ohio Leadership Camp

Share Facebook

On Friday June 25th-Monday June 28th, 17 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County. People attending were Becca Schuch, Leah Reining, Alysa Pringle, Emily Sheely, Maren Drzazga, Taelor Patterson, Ashley Tate, Jenna Sheldon, Andi Schuch, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Alexa Tate, Alex Pringle, Logan VanSickle, Ian Barr, Brody Gindlesburger, and Garrett Houin. During the camp the students attended the following 6 sessions: being an influencer, good relationship building, being trustworthy, being purposeful, how to be collaborative, and agents of change. In the students’ free time they were able to do shooting sports, a high ropes course, card playing, go motor boating, swim, canoe, and kayak. They also got to meet the entire 2021-2022 state officer team and were able to meet 3 national officers including the National President Doster Harper, National Eastern Region Vice President Miriam Hoffman, and the National Secretary Anna Mathis over the course of the weekend. Members attended a mock school board meeting and had to send one representative from their group to be on the school board and they had to work on the school budget to be presented during the mock school board meeting. The students had a great time on their trip and would like to thank Nationwide Insurance and Ohio Farm Bureau for making the camp possible. They would also like to thank our camp scholarship donors who allowed so many students to go.