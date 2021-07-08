West Holmes FFA Chapter participated in 2021 Camp Canopy

Share Facebook

Quentin Vehrs, Wyatt Myers, Kalan Bowling, Laina Croskey

Four members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter participated in Camp Canopy June 13-18. The camp is run by the Ohio Forestry Association and held at FFA Camp Muskingum. Kalan Bowling, Laina Croskey, Wyatt Myers, and Quentin Vehrs attended the camp. Throughout the week, they attended sessions on tree ID, timber cruising, forest management, silviculture, careers, wildlife ID, and wildlife management. They also had the opportunity to canoe, kayak, shoot rifles, and interact with other members from across the state. At the conclusion of the camp, they competed for scholarships and participated in a graduation ceremony. Thanks to the community members who sponsored camp scholarships this year!