West Holmes FFA held 2021 FFA/FFA Alumni Hog Roast

On Sunday July 25, 2021 the West Holmes FFA Chapter held its annual FFA/FFA Alumni Hog Roast. This year they were able to hold it at the Lake Buckhorn pavilion where members could swim, go on a boat ride, and play different games such as cornhole and bucketball. Many alumni, parents, members, and upcoming members attended. The pulled pork was prepared by Ben Hipp and members brought sides, salads, and deserts. Thanks to all who attended.