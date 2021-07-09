West Holmes FFA May 2021 meeting

Share Facebook

The West Holmes FFA Chapter conducted the last meeting of the year. At the meeting that evening, members had the option of arriving early to play giant jenga, cornhole, or a friendly game of kickball. The regular meeting of the West Holmes FFA chapter came to order on May 25, 2021 The meeting took place at the West Holmes Middle School and was brought to order by President Cora Crilow. The Secretary’s minutes were read by Secretary Chloe Shumaker and approved. Treasurer Maren Drzazga stated that we had a beginning balance of 24,273.43, disbursements of 3,244.77, and receipts of 9,429.00, leaving the chapter with an ending balance of 30,457.66. Reporter Alysa Pringle stated that she has sent numerous articles to the Holmes County Hub and Shopper, The Wooster Daily Record, Farm and Dairy, and the Firelands Farmer. Sentinel Becca Schuch stated that we would be having Popsicles and ice cream sandwiches. Amy Hughes moved and Natasha Averbukh seconded to recess for 10 minutes. Motion passed. Torrie Savage gave the Social and Recreation committee report. Samantha Kendall gave the Community Service committee report. Sarah Irwin gave the Public Relations committee report. Addison Yates moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to hold the annual banquet on May 7, 2022 at Harvest Ridge. Motion passed. Sarah Irwin moved and Samantha Kendall seconded to hold and pay for officer retreat. Motion passed. Dyllan Bender moved and Natasha Averbukh seconded to approve the summer schedule. Motion passed. Pacee Miller moved and Garrett Houin seconded to participate in kids at the fair and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Tyler Eichelberger moved and Garrett Houin seconded to participate in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Natasha Averbukh moved and Samantha Kendall seconded to hold the summer hog roast and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Ally Ogi seconded to pay for supplies for the Ag Mech Engineering contest. Motion passed. Jayme Pennell moved and Sarah Irwin seconded to have a fair booth at the fair and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Jayme Pennell moved and Samantha Kendall seconded to refer to the Public Relations Committee. Motion passed. Ethan Feikert moved and Natasha Averbukh seconded to buy new stall decorations for fair projects. Motion passed. Clay Shepler moved and Natasha Averbukh seconded to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting adjourned at 8:07pm. After the meeting members continued to play giant jenga, cornhole, and kickball.