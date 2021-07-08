Share Facebook

Chase Stitzlein and Michah Mensing

On Thursday April 29, West Holmes FFA member Chase Stitzlein was named the Star Farmer of Ohio and Ohio’s Star American Farmer Candidate. The Star State Farmer is awarded to one FFA member each year. They are evaluated on the quality and scope of their SAE, fill out an application, and go through an interview. In order to achieve these awards, Chase filled out two applications outlining his involvement in his Supervised Agricultural Experience. Chase works at Hi Hills farm as a farm hand, where he is responsible for field work, caring for the dairy cattle, and assisting with feeding and farm maintenance. He also worked for Cornerstone Dairy, where he was responsible for scraping barns and feeding cows. In addition, he owns a small herd of dairy cows and heifers that he raises as a part of his family’s dairy herd. As an FFA member, Chase was involved in dairy judging, was an officer, and attended both State and National Conventions. Chase will now compete in the Regional Star Farmer competition as a part of the Eastern States Exposition in September. His Star American application will be evaluated at the National Level in August, if he is named a National Finalist, he will compete at the National Convention in October. A special thanks to Micah Mensing and Farm Credit for recognizing Chase and his accomplishments with a dinner. Congratulations Chase.