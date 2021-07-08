West Holmes FFA members participated in the 2021 Ag Mechanics Engineering Contest

Share Facebook

West Holmes FFA members Tyler Eichelberger, Jayme Pennell, and Addison Yates participated in the Ag Mechanics Engineering Contest on June 8th and placed 5th in the State. In January, the boys created a request for proposal for a picnic table project and submitted it for evaluation. The proposal included a description and reasoning for choosing the design they chose, a budget, bill of materials, and blueprints for the project. The students worked with Dave McMillen and John Zvolensky/TAC Systems to create the blueprints. They also worked with Holmes Lumber and Hershey Machine to obtain the supplies for the project. The team was named finalists in May and had to travel to the Ohio State Welding Lab to create the picnic they designed. During the contest, the team was evaluated on safety procedures, use of equipment, quality of welds, and teamwork as they competed. They also had to complete an exam over proper welding practices during the contest. This was the first time West Holmes had a team compete in the contest! Congratulations and thanks to the businesses who worked with the team and donated supplies.