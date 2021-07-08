Torrie Savage, Maren Drzazga, Cora Crilow, Leah Reining, Ally Ogi, Laina Croskey, Kalan Bowling, and Ethan Feikert.

West Holmes FFA participated in Adopt a highway

July 8, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

On May 25th, members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter participated in an Adopt a Highway clean up. Members walked the sides of the road picking up trash. The portion of the road adopted by the chapter is State Route 39 right one mile on each side of the high school. Participants were Torrie Savage, Maren Drzazga, Cora Crilow, Leah Reining, Ally Ogi, Laina Croskey, Kalan Bowling, and Ethan Feikert.  

Check Also

Between the Rows | Don Jackson

The next Between the Rows farmer spotlight takes us to Preble county and the farm …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved