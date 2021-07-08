West Holmes FFA participated in Adopt a highway

On May 25th, members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter participated in an Adopt a Highway clean up. Members walked the sides of the road picking up trash. The portion of the road adopted by the chapter is State Route 39 right one mile on each side of the high school. Participants were Torrie Savage, Maren Drzazga, Cora Crilow, Leah Reining, Ally Ogi, Laina Croskey, Kalan Bowling, and Ethan Feikert.
