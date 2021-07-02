Western bean cutworm in Montgomery Co. corn

Western bean cutworm monitoring underway

July 2, 2021 Crops, Top Headlines Leave a comment

By Amy RaudenbushMark BadertscherJordan BeckFrank BeckerBruce Clevenger, CCACraig EverettJason Hartschuh, CCAAndrew HoldenJames JasinskiEd Lentz, CCAStephanie KarhoffCecilia Lokai-MinnichDavid MarrisonSarah NoggleLes Ober, CCAEric Richer, CCAClint SchroederMike SundermanCurtis Young, CCAChris ZollerKelley TilmonAndy MichelSuranga Basnagala, Ohio State University Extension

Figure 1. Average Western bean cutworm adult per trap (in blue) followed by the total number of traps monitored in each county (in white) for the week ending June 27th, 2021. Map developed by Suranga Basnagala, Ohio State University, using ArcGIS Pro.

Traps were deployed for Western bean cutworm (WBC) monitoring the week of June 14. The first trap counts were collected from June 21 to June 27, and monitoring counties reported a total of 16 WBC adults (0.25 statewide average moths per trap; Figure 1). There are currently no counties at the WBC threshold requiring scouting for egg masses. 

Western bean cutworm is a pest of corn in Ohio and has increasingly caused concern for growers since reports of resistance to Cry1F hybrids. Monitoring for WBC is an important tool to track populations and make management decisions for our growers. Monitoring for WBC adults requires green bucket traps set with a pheromone and checked weekly. When trap counts result in an average of more than 1 moth/day (or a county average of 7 or more moths), we recommend scouting for WBC egg masses. While the pheromone is specific to WBC, occasionally other moth species can be found in the trap, such as yellow striped armyworms. It is important to look for identifying features on WBC moths, which include boomerang and dot markings on the wings.

