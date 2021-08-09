2021 Ohio Crop Tour: North leg

Share Facebook

Morrow County – Anthony Bush

Corn: The corn we evaluated was 111-day maturity corn planted on April 26with an estimated yield of 178 bushels per acre. The corn was clean. There was a little tip dieback noticed on some of the ears, but overall a rating of good for the field.

Counting kernels on an ear of corn in Morrow county.

The soybeans we evaluated were a group 3.0 maturity bean planted in 7.5-inch rows on May 17 with an average pod count of three pods per node and three beans per pod. The soybeans had a high planting population of 195,000, and a very good emergence and stand. The beans were clean with little disease or insect pressure.

Morrow county soybean plant.

Two samples taken from a field in Morrow county.

Delaware County – Bart Johnson

Corn: The corn we evaluated was 108-day maturity corn planted on May 20 with an estimated yield of 229 bushels per acre. There was not evidence of any insect pressure, and the corn appeared very clean and free of disease.

Delaware corn

Soybeans: The soybeans we evaluated were a group 3.7 maturity beans planted in 15-inch rows on May 20 with an average pod count of two to three pods per node and three beans per pod. A few aphids were found on the Soybeans, but nothing to sound the alarm about.