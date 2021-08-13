2021 Ohio Crop Tour recap

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have been crop touring all week and the final results are in! For the in-person leg of the 2021 Ohio Crop Tour we had one group collect samples in 12 counties in northern Ohio and another group collect samples in southern Ohio. In addition, we had nearly 60 entries from around the state in our Virtual Crop Tour for corn and soybeans.

The tour totals (multiplied by an agronomic fudge factor of .9 for corn yield estimates) generated a final yield of 178.15 bushels per acre for a statewide average yield. Our soybean estimate for the state came in right at 55 bushels.

The tour certainly found some big yields, particularly in the northern part of the state, but also revealed some surprisingly dry and challenging growing conditions in other places. The lack of water in recent weeks for many parts of the state is likely going to knock the top end off of some of those bigger yields for corn and could be a significant detriment to the state’s soybean crop if they persist.

Strong crop prices in 2021 had the fungicide applicators busy, which significantly slowed (or stopped) disease issues in many areas, but we certainly saw the potential for disease problems to develop in 2021 in untreated fields. Insect feeding issues seemed to be generally low statewide though a handful of soybean aphids were starting to show up, along with the other usual suspects.

It was also apparent that there was too much moisture early in some fields that led to stand issues and replant situations in some areas. Many of those same areas are now facing some of the state’s dry conditions in an unfortunate double-whammy.

Despite the challenges, though, there are many fields of extremely good crops out there in every part of the state due to incredible genetics, generally cooperative weather conditions and top-notch management from planting through harvest by Ohio’s corn and soybean farmers.