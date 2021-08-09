2021 Ohio Crop Tour: South leg

Share Facebook

Licking County

Corn: The corn was green with no insect pressure. The ears were filled to the tip with average kernel depth. There was an average yield of 147 bushels in this field with quite a bit of giant ragweed pressure. There was well above an economic level of northern corn leaf blight with at least 7 or 8 lesions on the ear leaf.

Licking Co. corn

Licking Co. corn

Soybean: They looked good from the road. They were lodging and 39 inches tall. The nodes were 4 inches apart. There was a little frogeye and some brown spot. There was a little bit of bean leaf beetle activity. There seemed to be a lot of pods with 2-3 beans per pod. These looked like 40 to 50 bushel beans. It looked like there were some singulation issues due to spacing problems in the stand.

Licking Co. beans

Licking Co. beans

Fairfield

Corn: There was some grey leaf spot as high as the ear leaf, which had a couple of lesions. There were some missing kernels and it was still pollinating. There was some tip-back. The plants were green and healthy in this low stress field with excellent potential and a yield estimate of 191 bushels.

Fairfield Co. corn

Fairfield Co. corn

Soybeans: The canopy height was 41 inches in 15-inch rows with 7 to 8 plants per foot and two inches between nodes. There were a few lesions of frogeye and some sudden death syndrome showing up on a plant here and there. The population was 150,000 and the field was planted April 24. The was some bean leaf beetle feeding and 50- to 60-bushel yield potential.

Fairfield Co. soy beans