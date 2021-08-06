2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Barrow Show Results

Photos by Linde’s Livestock Photos, LLC
Photos by Linde’s Livestock Photos, LLC
Aug. 6, 2021
Judges: Ryan Sykes, Kewanee, Ill. and Andy Rash, Granite, Okla.
Berkshire
Grand Champion: Oksana Gossard
Reserve Champion: Reagan Gross
Chester White
Grand Champion: Luke Johnson
Reserve Champion: John Smock
Duroc
Grand Champion: Seth Fearon
Reserve Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley
Hereford
Grand Champion: Wyatt King
Reserve Champion: Lindsey Dore
Hampshire
Grand Champion: Mallory Liles
Reserve Champion: Caydence Scale
Landrace
Grand Champion: Maggie Skillman
Reserve Champion: Colton Bartoe
Poland China
Grand Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley
Reserve Champion: Oksana Gossard
Spotted
Grand Champion: Lillian Gearhardt
Reserve Champion: Emily Hemphill
Tamworth
Grand Champion: Victoria Gossard
Reserve Champion: Jessica Mchenry
Yorkshire
Grand Champion: Reagan Gross
Reserve Champion: Maya McCoy
Light Cross
Grand Champion:
Reserve Champion:
Dark Cross
Grand Champion:
Reserve Champion: