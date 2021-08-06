Seth Fearon, Darke Co., showed the Champion Duroc Barrow.

2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Barrow Show Results

August 6, 2021

Aug. 6, 2021

Judges: Ryan Sykes, Kewanee, Ill. and Andy Rash, Granite, Okla.

Berkshire

Grand Champion: Oksana Gossard

Reserve Champion: Reagan Gross

Chester White

Grand Champion: Luke Johnson

Reserve Champion: John Smock

Duroc

Grand Champion: Seth Fearon

Reserve Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley

Hereford

Grand Champion: Wyatt King

Reserve Champion: Lindsey Dore

Hampshire

Grand Champion: Mallory Liles

Reserve Champion: Caydence Scale

Landrace

Grand Champion: Maggie Skillman

Reserve Champion: Colton Bartoe

Poland China

Grand Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley

Reserve Champion: Oksana Gossard

Spotted

Grand Champion: Lillian Gearhardt

Reserve Champion: Emily Hemphill

Tamworth

Grand Champion: Victoria Gossard

Reserve Champion: Jessica Mchenry

Yorkshire

Grand Champion: Reagan Gross

Reserve Champion: Maya McCoy

Light Cross

Dark Cross

Reagan Gross, Madison Co., eyes the judge while showing her Berkshire hog.
Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway Co., showed her barrow to the honor of Champion Polland.
Judges Andy Rash and Ryan Sites evaluated the barrows in the 2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Barrow Show.
Brooklin Harris, Hocking Co., takes her Durock barrow by the judge.

