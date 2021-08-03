2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Dairy results

Red and White Junior Show
Intermediate Grand Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Intermediate Res. Grand Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County
Senior Champion: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County
Res. Senior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County
Grand Champion Red and White: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Res. Grand Champion Red and White: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County
Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Res. Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Milking Shorthorn Junior Show
Junior Grand Champion: Madison Hessler, Adams County
Junior Grand Res. Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County
Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Senior Res. Champion: Katie Weiss, Darke County
Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Res. Grand Champion: Katie Weiss, Darke County
Guernsey Junior Show
Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Senior Res. Champion: Silas Kohler, Fairfield County
Junior Champion: Amelia Eberhard, Champaign County
Res. Junior Champion: Savanna Thomas, Logan County
Jersey Junior Show
Senior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Logan County
Res. Senior Champion: Meredith Hageman, Shelby County
Grand Champion: Blake Greiwe, Logan County
Res. Grand Champion: Meredith Hageman, Shelby County
Junior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Logan County
Res. Junior Champion: Matthew Taylor, Medina County
Holstein Junior Show
Intermediate Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Res. Intermediate Champion: Lane Francis, Darke County
Senior Champion: Kayla Cring, Huron County
Res. Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion: Kayla Cring, Huron County
Res. Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Ayrshire Junior Show
Junior Champion: Drake Knoll, Huron County
Ava Lahmers, Union County
Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County
Res. Senior Champion: Drake Knoll, Huron County
Grand Champion: Logan Topp, Augliaze County
Res. Grand Champion: Drake Knoll, Huron County