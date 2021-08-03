2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Dairy results

Red and White Junior Show

Intermediate Grand Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

Intermediate Res. Grand Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County

Senior Champion: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County

Res. Senior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County

Grand Champion Red and White: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

Res. Grand Champion Red and White: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County

Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

Res. Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

Milking Shorthorn Junior Show

Junior Grand Champion: Madison Hessler, Adams County

Junior Grand Res. Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County

Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Senior Res. Champion: Katie Weiss, Darke County

Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Res. Grand Champion: Katie Weiss, Darke County 

Guernsey Junior Show

Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Senior Res. Champion: Silas Kohler, Fairfield County

Junior Champion: Amelia Eberhard, Champaign County

Res. Junior Champion: Savanna Thomas, Logan County

Jersey Junior Show

Senior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Logan County

Res. Senior Champion: Meredith Hageman, Shelby County

Grand Champion: Blake Greiwe, Logan County

Res. Grand Champion: Meredith Hageman, Shelby County

Junior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Logan County

Res. Junior Champion: Matthew Taylor, Medina County

Holstein Junior Show

Intermediate Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

Res. Intermediate Champion: Lane Francis, Darke County

Senior Champion: Kayla Cring, Huron County

Res. Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion: Kayla Cring, Huron County

Res. Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Ayrshire Junior Show

Junior Champion: Drake Knoll, Huron County

Ava Lahmers, Union County

Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County

Res. Senior Champion: Drake Knoll, Huron County

Grand Champion: Logan Topp, Augliaze County 

Res. Grand Champion: Drake Knoll, Huron County

