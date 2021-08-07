Division I Champion – Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg

2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Beef results

Judges: Amanda Schnoor, Chowchilla, Calif.

Angus

Grand Champion – Ellie Kidwell, Walhonding
Reserve Champion – Griffin Gahler, Gragtown

Chianina

Grand Champion – Delaney Jones, Harrod
Reserve Champion – Frani Levan, Woodstock

Hereford

Grand Champion – Jacob Wiechart, Fort Jennings
Reserve Champion – Mason Love, Baltimore

Maine-Anjou

Grand Champion – Harrison Blay, Mogadore
Reserve Champion – Fox Morgan, Mount Perry

Shorthorn

Grand Champion – Wyatt Osborn, Lynchburg
Reserve Champion – Alyssa Carter, Oregonia

Shorthorn Plus

Grand Champion – Tyler Neill, Bellevue
Reserve Champion – Hayden Smith, Millersburg

Simmental

Grand Champion – Mackenzie Koverman, Minford
Reserve Champion – Karli Gaddis, Centerburg

All Other Breeds (AOB)

Grand Champion – Hunter Shumaker, Wilmington
Reserve Champion – Paige Pence, New Carisle

Market Heifer

Grand Champion – Jayla Ricer, Piketon
Reserve Champion – Luke Fulton, Troy

Crossbred

Division I Champion – Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg
Division I Reserve Champion – Kya Csapo, Creston
Division II Champion – Essie McGuire, Urbana
Division II Reserve Champion – Riley Wendt, Dublin
Division III Champion –  Carson Shafer, Eaton
Division III Reserve Champion –  Caden Jones, Harrod
Division IV Champion – Avery McGuire, Urbana
Division IV Reserve Champion – Holden Levan, Woodstock

