2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Beef results

August 7, 2021
Judges: Amanda Schnoor, Chowchilla, Calif.
Angus
Grand Champion – Ellie Kidwell, Walhonding
Reserve Champion – Griffin Gahler, Gragtown
Chianina
Grand Champion – Delaney Jones, Harrod
Reserve Champion – Frani Levan, Woodstock
Hereford
Grand Champion – Jacob Wiechart, Fort Jennings
Reserve Champion – Mason Love, Baltimore
Maine-Anjou
Grand Champion – Harrison Blay, Mogadore
Reserve Champion – Fox Morgan, Mount Perry
Shorthorn
Grand Champion – Wyatt Osborn, Lynchburg
Reserve Champion – Alyssa Carter, Oregonia
Shorthorn Plus
Grand Champion – Tyler Neill, Bellevue
Reserve Champion – Hayden Smith, Millersburg
Simmental
Grand Champion – Mackenzie Koverman, Minford
Reserve Champion – Karli Gaddis, Centerburg
All Other Breeds (AOB)
Grand Champion – Hunter Shumaker, Wilmington
Reserve Champion – Paige Pence, New Carisle
Market Heifer
Grand Champion – Jayla Ricer, Piketon
Reserve Champion – Luke Fulton, Troy
Crossbred
Division I Champion – Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg
Division I Reserve Champion – Kya Csapo, Creston
Division II Champion – Essie McGuire, Urbana
Division II Reserve Champion – Riley Wendt, Dublin
Division III Champion – Carson Shafer, Eaton
Division III Reserve Champion – Caden Jones, Harrod
Division IV Champion – Avery McGuire, Urbana
Division IV Reserve Champion – Holden Levan, Woodstock