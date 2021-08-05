2021 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Poultry results

Junior Market Chickens
Top 5 exhibitors: Cassidy Kennedy, Stark County; Zane Ortman, Perry County; Carmen Corcoran, Ross County; Marshall Jackson, Logan County; Abecka Ruggles, Huron County
Class 1
- Abecka Ruggles, Huron County
- Aiden Hester, Clinton County
Class 2
- Zane Ortman, Perry County
- Marshall Jackson, Logan County
Class 3:
- Natalie Fitzgerald, Cuyahoga County
- Ava Hester, Clinton County
- Delaney Johnson, Jefferson County
Annaka Ruggles, 9, from Huron County had a great showing her first time exhibiting chickens at the Ohio State Fair.
Junior Market Turkeys
Top 3: Jozie Jones, Clinton County; Johnathan Woodward, Coshocton; Alex Kinney, Logan County
Fourth overall: Ty Woodward, Coshocton County
Fifth overall: Allison Kinney, Logan County
Class 1
- Jozie Jones, Clinton
- Johnathan Woodward, Coshocton
- Zane Ortman, Perry
Class 2
- Allison Kinney, Logan County
- Isabel Henderson, Logan County
Class 3
- Alex Kinney, Logan County
- Ty Woodward, Coshocton County
- Paige Pence, Clark County