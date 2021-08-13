Agricutlure on display at Field of Dreams baseball game

Share Facebook

Actor Kevin Costner leads players through the corn on Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game in the style of the 1989 film.

By Kolt Buchenroth, Ohio Ag Net

They built it. And they came. Originally slated for 2020, Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” between the White Sox and Yankees took place Thursday night in the middle of a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, just miles from the set of the 1989 Kevin Costner flick.

The venue held 8,000 people. Tickets were only available to those with an Iowa zip code.

While some online were curious the yield of the crop, players sampled the crop.

What better way to get ready for #MLBatFieldofDreams?

The National Corn Growers Association was a part of the evening’s festivities as a sponsor. Releasing a statement before the game, “This is the first time two professional sports franchises will play a game in a field of corn. This is a big stage, and America’s corn farmers will be proud of how America’s crop will be portrayed tonight,” said NCGA President John Linder, a corn farmer from Ohio.

Thrilled to be a part of this amazing event. 🌽 ⚾️ America 🇺🇸 #MLBatFieldofDreams #BornForTheField.

John Deere got in on the action, and you have to appreciate the old iron.

DEKALB Asgrow used the opporutiny to do some clever marketing.

#MLBatFieldofDreams may be over, but DEKALB at Field of Dreams is still heading towards home plate. 🌽#WinningHasRoots, and for these teams and this corn, it all starts (and ends) on this field of legacies.

