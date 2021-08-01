Breeding Grand Drive results

\n\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Percentage Doe: Paige Pence, Clark County\n\n\n\nRes. Champ Percentage Doe: Bailey Brumfield, Ross County\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Fullblood Doe: Makayla Morris, Preble County\n\n\n\nRes. Champion Fullblood Doe: Matthew Westfall, Champaign County\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Fullblood Buck: Matthew Westfall, Champaign County\n\n\n\nRes. Grand Champion Fullblood Buck: Boston Stapleton, Preble County\n\n\n\nSupreme Champion Ewe: Emma Peters, Darke County, Corriedale\n\n\n\nRes. Supreme Champion Ewe: Emily Stevens, Huron County, Shropshire\n\n\n\nSupreme Champion Ram: Brody Schoen, Ashland County, Southdown \n\n\n\nRes. Supreme Champion Ram: Laurie Baughman, Muskingum County, Lincoln\n\n\n\nGrand champion Breeding Gilt: Addie Foor, Licking County, Duroc\n\n\n\nRes. Champion Breeding Gilt: Lindsay Dore, Delaware County, Spot\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Breeding Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County, Limousine\n\n\n\nRes. Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County, Crossbred\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n