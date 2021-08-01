Breeding Grand Drive results

Grand Champion Percentage Doe: Paige Pence, Clark County
Res. Champ Percentage Doe: Bailey Brumfield, Ross County
Grand Champion Fullblood Doe: Makayla Morris, Preble County
Res. Champion Fullblood Doe: Matthew Westfall, Champaign County
Grand Champion Fullblood Buck: Matthew Westfall, Champaign County
Res. Grand Champion Fullblood Buck: Boston Stapleton, Preble County
Supreme Champion Ewe: Emma Peters, Darke County, Corriedale
Res. Supreme Champion Ewe: Emily Stevens, Huron County, Shropshire
Supreme Champion Ram: Brody Schoen, Ashland County, Southdown
Res. Supreme Champion Ram: Laurie Baughman, Muskingum County, Lincoln
Grand champion Breeding Gilt: Addie Foor, Licking County, Duroc
Res. Champion Breeding Gilt: Lindsay Dore, Delaware County, Spot
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County, Limousine
Res. Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County, Crossbred

