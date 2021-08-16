Corn and beans outpacing 2020 crop progress

Share Facebook

Thunderstorms during the week brought much-needed rain which benefitted crop development, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 80 percent adequate to surplus, up 5 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending August 15 were 6.1 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.37 inches of precipitation. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 15.

Farmers sprayed crops, hauled grain and manure, and made hay. Alfalfa hay second cut was complete while alfalfa hay third cut was 65 percent complete. Oat harvest was 97 percent complete. Corn sinking progress was rated 94 percent complete and corn dough was rated 68 percent complete. Corn condition was rated 81 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was rated 92 percent complete while 80 percent of soybeans were setting pods. Soybeans condition was rated 73 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent good to excellent.

You can read the full report here.