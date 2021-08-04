Corn Yield Contest deadline coming soon

Share Facebook

Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and the National Corn Growers Association members have until Aug. 18 to sign up for the 2021 Corn Yield Contest. To enter visit www.ncga.com. Entering the National Corn Yield Contest automatically enters participants in the Ohio Corn Yield Contest.

In the Ohio Yield Contest, prizes include Trophy Recognition to first and second place in each of Ohio’s 9 grower districts. In addition, the overall state winner gets 1-year free lease on Unverferth Seed Tender and the overall state runner-up gets Bayer fungicide. Both top spots are also eligible for NCGA category prizes.

For questions, contact Brad Moffitt at (614) 530-1957 or bmoffitt@ohiocornandwheat.org.