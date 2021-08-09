Crop progress still ahead of last year

Share Facebook

Dry weather throughout the week benefited crops in some areas of the State but caused moisture stress in other areas, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 75 percent adequate to surplus, down 11 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending August 8 were 1.6 degrees below historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.40 inches of precipitation. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 8.

Farmers sprayed crops and mowed wheat stubble. Winter wheat harvest was complete. Alfalfa hay second cut progress was 97 percent complete while third cut was 55 percent complete. Oat harvest was 94 percent complete. Corn silking progress was rated 93 percent complete and corn dough was rated 51 percent complete. Corn condition was rated 80 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was rated 90 percent complete while 72 percent of soybeans were setting pods. Soybeans condition was rated 73 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent.

You can read the full report here.