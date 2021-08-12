Virtual crop tour by county: 2021 corn

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Adams County

Conditions of the corn were very good. Corn was very healthy and had little signs of stress due to lack of nitrogen. It was planted May 23. Disease pressure was very low and insect pressure was little to none. Pollination looked to be very complete. Yield came in at 230 bushels.

Adams Co. corn

Allen County

This field looked very impressive from the road. Unfortunately, it seemed to be seeing significant tip back and kernel abortion. There was also a small amount of gray leaf spot present. This field also looked to have a higher planted population than several others in the area. I would expect there to be 33,000 harvestable ears per acre. It was planted May 18. The yield estimate was 186 bushels per acre.

Allen Co.

This field was planted May 19 with multiple hybrids and there was significant variability between hybrids. Disease pressure was very low and there was no pest pressure. The yield estimate came in at 167 bushels.

Allen Co.

This field had a mixture of elevations and soil types. The higher sand looked to be suffering a little post-pollination, but the heavier ground looked very good. I did notice some northern corn leaf blight on the lower leaves. This field was probably the farthest along maturity wise at late dough/early dent. It was planted May 17 with a yield of 197 bushels.

Allen Co.

This field planted on May 22 looked to be running out of available nitrogen. There looked to be some potential problems with pollination and grain fill that could be attributed to the recent heat and dry weather. There was no insect pressure and very low disease pressure with a yield estimate of 154 bushels per acre.

Allen Co.

Champaign County

This field was planted April 16. It was tall and very healthy looking. There was very little disease pressure and no pests were observed. There was no tip back found and a yield estimate of 225 bushels.

Hardin County

Hardin Co. corn

This eastern Hardin County corn field was a 110-day hybrid planted on May 17 at 33,754 seeds per acre. Although some of Hardin County had been dryer than normal, this field did well with above average rainfall. It had very little disease pressure, very little insect pressure and no weeds to compete for moisture and nutrients. There was light gray leaf spot and less than 5% was affected by pest pressure. The yield estimate was 205 bushels per acre.

Hancock County

This looked like a really good crop, and another really good rain would make it a great crop. It was planted on June 9. Both disease and insect pressure were low. The yield estimate was 207 bushels, but it needed more rain.

Wood County

This field was planted early for the area on April 27. There was a little bit of grey leaf spot and consistent ear placement and stand. The crop was still in need of rain to finish, but potential was there with a yield of 230 bushels.

Wood Co. corn

This later planted field went in on May 23. The ears were not as developed. I saw some grey leaf spot in field, but nothing to be concerned about. There was good pollination potential is there, but the fields needed a few more rains to finish. The yield estimate was 196.5 bushels.