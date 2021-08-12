Crop tour by county: 2021 soybeans

Share Facebook

Hardin County

Hardin County soybean field was planted in 15-inch rows. The beans were a 2.8 maturity with a seeding population of 169,036 planted into rye cover crop. The crop had a small amount of brown leaf spot in the lower canopy, as well as some bacteria blight. There was less than 5% pest pressure. There was a yield estimation of 60+ bushels per acre.

Counting beans in Hardin county.

Boden Fisher, Water Quality Extension Associate for OSU Extension in Hardin, Hancock, and Putnam Counties holds a sample of soybeans in Hardin county.

Addams County

Addams county soybeans resulted in very good condition overall with little signs of weather-related stress. Disease pressure was low. There were some Japanese beetles feeding on foliage. The estimated yield was around 60+ bushels per acre.

Addams county bean field.