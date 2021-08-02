Crops outpace average

Share Facebook

Crop conditions improved over the past week with somewhat drier weather, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 86 percent adequate to

surplus, down 8 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending August 1 were 0.9 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.37 inches of precipitation. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 1.

Farmers applied fungicides and herbicides throughout the week. Winter wheat harvest was 98 percent complete. There were reports of tornadoes in the eastern part of the State, bringing power outages and property damage; no loss of livestock was reported. Alfalfa hay second cut progress was 93 percent complete. Oat harvest was 79 percent complete and oats condition was rated 73 percent good to excellent. Corn silking progress was rated 88 percent complete while corn condition was rated 80 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming was rated 85 percent complete and soybeans condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 75 percent good to excellent.