Cultivating a Cure breaks fundraising record

The 11th annual Cultivating a Cure, an event created to support cancer treatment and prevention research, welcomed nearly 450 attendees and collected over $130,000 for the OSUCCC James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, an all-time record for the annual event.

Cultivating a Cure was started in 2011 by former Ohio Farm Bureau president Brent Porteus and his daughters to support their passion for breast cancer research, cancer prevention and to remember Debbie Porteus, beloved wife and mother, and all of those who have or who are battling cancer. Since its inception, Cultivating a Cure has raised almost $900,000.

This year’s event, held back where it began at Porteus Farms in Coshocton, once again brought the agricultural community together to support efforts to find a cure to a disease that has impacted many lives and families.

Guests also heard from Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson and Kirt Walker, CEO of Nationwide. Johnson shared her personal battle and recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma and discussed the collaboration and innovation that occurs on Ohio State’s campus through the One Health initiative, which explores the links between animal health, human health and the environment. Walker highlighted the valuable partnership between the agricultural community, Nationwide, The James and The Ohio State University to find a cure for cancer.

Save the date for the 12th annual Cultivating a Cure. Next year, the event will be held at The Ohio State University on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization, understands the need to inspire innovation and cultivate investment in Ohio’s farm and food community. Learn more by visiting ofbf.org/foundation.