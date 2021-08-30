Dry, hot conditions continue

Share Facebook

Small amounts of rain provided some relief to crops and livestock during a mostly hot, dry week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 64% adequate to surplus, down 8 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending August 29 were 7.5 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 0.71 inches of precipitation. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 29.

Livestock were in good condition but were beginning to get slightly stressed due to heat and humidity. Alfalfa hay third cut progress was 81% complete. Eighty- seven percent of corn was in or through dough and 54% of the crop was dented. Corn condition was rated 77% good to excellent. Soybeans blooming progress was at 94% complete and 89% of soybeans were setting pods. Soybeans were rated 68% good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 68% good to excellent.

