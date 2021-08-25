DTN Ag Summit Registration Open

The whole DTN family is happy to announce that registration is open for the 2021 DTN Ag Summit, Dec. 5-7 in Chicago. This year’s theme is Power Up Your Business, and we’re putting together a dynamic lineup of speakers and discussion sessions to get you ready for 2022 and beyond. Our events will again be at The Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park.

You can find the registration page, and full information about this year’s agenda at https://web.cvent.com/… .

If you’ve attended a past Summit then you know you’ll be challenged and informed by some of the top minds in agriculture. You also know we don’t settle for bringing in the “usual suspects” making the farm meeting circuit. Our Summit planners put in the extra effort to find new voices and new thinking to make this premier farmer-focused event truly unique.

This year we’re pleased to have secured former U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad as our kick-off speaker. Ambassador Branstad’s service during the Trump administration gave him a front-row seat to complicated trade issues with one of U.S. agriculture’s most critical foreign customers. Those insights added to Branstad’s deep knowledge of agriculture, which he gained as the longest serving governor of Iowa. We know he’ll deliver a message that will help you prepare your farm or ranch for the future.

You’ll also learn from athlete and entrepreneur Chad Greenway. The former Minnesota Viking has deep roots in farming, growing up on the family grain, hog and cattle operation near Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. Greenway also knows his way around value-added agriculture as a partner in Gray Duck Spirits, producer of a line of vodka and seltzers. He also heads up the Greenways Lead the Way Foundation, which supports hospitalized children and their families.

Summit attendees will get a thorough economic overview of the coming season from Kanlaya Barr, lead economist for John Deere. A panel of experts from across the industry will also take a deep dive into one of the hottest subjects in farming — carbon credit markets.

We’ll also feature sessions on the coming farm bill and other ag policy issues, how to meet challenging employee issues, hear the latest expectations for grain and livestock markets and the 2022 weather outlook, and learn from this year’s class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers.

The DTN Ag Summit is also well known for its many opportunities to network with other farmers and with experts from around the agriculture industry. Our meeting location, at the Fairmont, is just as famous for ensuring fine food and multiple opportunities to get in a little fun and relaxation before year’s end.

If you’re considering coming to Chicago early, you’ll want to check out our Sunday Commodity Marketing and Young Farmer workshops on Dec. 5. We’ll also gather that evening for a welcome reception in the Fairmont, where we’ll once again be entertained by the amazing violinist Rachael Miller. Rachael whips up everything from Johann Bach to Garth Brooks, and from B.B. King to ZZ Top. You won’t want to miss it.

Additional speakers and session details will be announced throughout the coming months, so check the registration website frequently to keep up on the latest announcements.

We were pleased to receive high marks for the virtual Ag Summit we held in 2020. But there’s nothing like getting together with peers looking to power up their businesses.

We hope to see you in Chicago!

