Fennig Equipment expands

Fennig Equipment purchased New location in Nova Ohio. Recent growth in northeast Ohio led Fennig Equipment to explore larger facilities. This facility was for sale in a great location and close to Seth and Tammy Reisinger, managers of the Nova Facility.

Fennig Equipment is excited about the larger 3,500 square foot location with a beautiful storefront, inside parts storage, and showroom. Our customer base has grown and we are always working hard to meet customer, parts and whole foods inventory demands and this facility will help us succeed in Ohio.

Fennig Equipment, established in 2010, now owns two facilities with 20 employees in Ohio and Indiana.