Funds for Muskingum River Parkway

August 19, 2021 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) recently announced the state’s Controlling Board approval of over $13 million for professional engineering services along the Locks and Dams of the Muskingum River.
“The Muskingum River and surrounding State Park draws thousands of campers and boaters each year in addition to its function as a major transportation route though the area,” Schaffer said. “These locks and dams must be well maintained for the safety and security of the region.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved