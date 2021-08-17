How are corn and soybean yields on your farm?

By Harold Waters and Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

The crop tour season is upon us with yield estimates from across the region coming in. While these are great conversation starters, the most meaningful estimates are for your own farm. There is no secret formula, yield estimate tools are widely published, so why not join in on the fun.

Corn yield estimates are based on determining the number of kernels per acre then using a standard kernel weight. A commonly used formula is found in the Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Forages Field Guide on page 14, provided by Peter Thomison retired OSU state corn specialist.

There are several techniques for estimating corn grain yield prior to harvest. A numerical constant for average kernel weight is figured into the equation. Weight per kernel will vary depending on hybrid and environment; yield will be overestimated in a year with poor grain fill conditions and underestimated in a good year. The only equipment needed is a tape measure plus pencil and paper.

Step 1. Count harvestable ears in 1/1000th acre. The row length for 1/1,000 an acre in 30-inch rows is 17 feet, 5 inches while 20-inch rows is 26 feet, 2 inches. And if really narrow at 15-inch rows then, if you can get in there, just count down and back on the 17 feet 5 inch measure.

Step 2. Count the number of rows per ear on every fifth ear. Calculate an average.

Step 3. Count the number of kernels per row on those same ears. Do not count kernels on either the butt or tip that are less than half size. Calculate an average.

Step 4 — the equation. Yield in bushels per acre equals ear number multiplied times the average row number times average kernel number, all divided by 90.

• (ear # x row # x kernel #) / 90 = estimated yield in bushels per acre.

• Example: 30 harvestable ears, on 5 ears we average 20 rows and 28 kernels per row. (30 * 20 * 28) / 90 = 186 bushel per acre.

From my previous use, this can be right on the money. Accuracy will increase if you check more than one place. Checking areas with different soil types and/or yield potential will increase your accuracy in predicting field average yields.

Soybean yield estimates require determining seeds per acre, estimating seeds per pound then apply a standard seed weight. Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Forages Field Guide page 139 has the soybean formula from Laura Lindsey OSU’s state soybean and small grain specialist.

Step 1. Calculate plants per acre. Count the number of pod-bearing plants in 1/1,000th of an acre. The row length for 1/1,000th an acre in 30-inch rows is 17 feet, 5 inches, 15-inch rows is 34 feet, 10 inches and 10-inch rows is 52 feet, 3 inches.

Step 2. Estimate pods per plant. Count the number of pods (containing one or more seeds) from 10 plants selected at random. Divide the total number of pods by 10 to get the average number of pods per plant.

Step 3. Estimate the number of seeds per pod. Count the number of seeds from 10 pods selected at random. Generally, the number of seeds per pod is 2.5, but this number can be less in stressful environmental conditions. Divide the total number of seeds by 10 to get the average number of seeds per pod.

Step 4. Estimate the number of seeds per pound (seed size), assume that there are 3,000 seeds per pound. If the soybean plants experienced stress, seed size will be reduced, and it will take more seeds to make one pound. Use a seed size estimate of 3,500 seeds per pound if smaller seeds are expected because of late season stress.

Step 5. Use numbers from Step 1 to 4 in the formula below to estimate soybean yield in bushels per acre:

• [(plants/1,000th acre) x (pods/plant) x (seeds/pod)] ÷ [(seeds/pound) x 0.06]. bushels per acre =soybean bushels per acre

• Example:110 plants per 1/1,000th acre, 30 pods per plant, 2.5 seed per pod, 3,000 seeds per pound. [110 * 33 * 2.5] / [3,000 * 0.06] = 50.4 bushel per acre.