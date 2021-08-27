Lemmon named assistant general manager

Share Facebook

In addition to her duties as managing editor, Kim Lemmon has been named assistant general manager of Ag Net Communications, LLC. In this role she will be assisting general manager Dale Minyo in the behind-the-scenes running of Ag Net Communications, LLC.

“As we move forward, Kim is the perfect person to help with the growing workload because of her years of experience working with so many facets of the company,” Minyo said. “With her help, we’ll be able to continue to build on our success in Ohio agriculture.”

Lemmon took on her new duties in August. Lemmon graduated from The Ohio State University in June of 1999. Since that time, she has been employed by Ohio’s Country Journal. In 1999 and 2000, she served as graphic designer. In 2000, she was promoted to managing editor and has served in that capacity since then. She has also led the company website and eNewsletter redesigns and manages the advertisements for both of those divisions. She lives in Morrow County with her husband, Mark.

Ohio’s Country Journal and the Ohio Ag Net are affiliated companies of Ag Net Communications, LLC. The goal of Ag Net Communications is to provide the Ohio farming community the information they need to help make their farm profitable, while also providing an enjoyable and entertaining experience through print, radio, and online offerings.