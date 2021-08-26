Mowrystown FFA member named Champion Prospect Heifer

Share Facebook

Allison Kiley of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter recently competed in the Ohio State Fair Beef Show. Allison has raised and shown calves for several years and in her final year of showing she has had a show season to remember. While in Columbus she was named Champion Prospect Heifer, this is a fantastic accomplishment in its own right but she was not finished. She also exhibited and won the Champion Feeder Steer. Two state champion banners in one day. This phenomenal feat is one that she will always remember, and the fact that the feeder steer was born and raised on the family farm makes it that much more impressive. Congratulations to Allison and the entire Kiley family on this accomplishment.