Norwayne FFA receives Grants for Growing funding from National FFA Organization

The Norwayne FFA chapter in Creston, Ohio has been awarded $1,076.00 as part of the Grants for Growing program. The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

Norwayne FFA plans to use these funds to advance their beekeeping program for their members. The program has one year under its belt with keeping a beehive on the school grounds, and these funds will help in purchasing supplies such as bee jackets, hive tools, and a honey extractor. During the school year, the Plant and Animal science class, consisting of mainly freshmen students, is put in charge of this beehive and maintains it during the different seasons. At the end of the school year the beehive(s) provide students who are interested an opportunity to take care of the bees as their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). The goal is to have 2-3 hives at the school and to provide students with expansion hives to bring home with them if they choose to do so.

The program provided approximately $548,000 to FFA chapters in 47 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.