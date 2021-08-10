Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 10, 2021

Share Facebook

Rain chances are in the forecast each day from today through Saturday midday over Ohio. Daily coverage will run from 50-80% of the state, and combined coverage will be 100%. Cumulative rain totals for the period (through Saturday noon) a needing to be boosted this morning, as we now think the better daily coverage will also bring higher daily potential. We now see rain totals for the full period at 1″-2″. We all see some needed rain this week. The map below is an updated look at rain totals and coverage through the start of the weekend.

No change in the forecast for the second half of the 10 day window. We go dry Saturday afternoon, and then stay sunny, warm and dry all the way through next Thursday. Evaporation rates will be at a maximum, allowing up to .25″ of moisture per day to leave via the atmosphere. This will be strong drying period, meaning we will likely be ready and hoping for another rain by the end of next week.

Right on cue, the pattern looks to turn wetter again for the extended 11-16 day period, or at least for the first 3-4 days. We see rain coming back Friday, with showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday, Sunday and monday. Rain totals in there can be half to 2″ with 90% coverage, before things settle back down toward midweek, around the 24th into the 25th.