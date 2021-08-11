Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 11, 2021

Share Facebook

The forecast remains wet the rest of the week, as scattered showers and storms continue to develop and work through the state each day. Heat and humidity will be the main drivers of instability, triggering the precipitation. Today, tomorrow and Friday each look to have good coverage of action, and the first half of Saturday sees lingering showers over the state. Storms can easily be stronger, which make a blanket precipitation total a bit tougher to put the finger on. Generally, we feel we can see an additional half to 1.5″ over 90% of Ohio between this morning and Saturday midday. However, thunderstorms have already triggered some greater than anticipated rains, and we wont rule out that happening again.

We start to dry down Saturday afternoon and evening, although leftover showers linger just a bit longer in far southern OH. The entire state turns out sunny, warm and dry Sunday through next Wednesday, with excellent evaporation rates lower humidities.

Next Wednesday night and Thursday showers are back as a system lifts up into the region from the southwest. Shower and storms bring potential for .25″-1″ over most of Ohio, with some action lingering into next Friday morning. The extended period is drier this morning, with any significant threat of moisture waiting until the 24th through the 26th.