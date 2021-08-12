Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 12, 2021

Share Facebook

More rain the next few days, as the pattern remains entrenched over the region. We see showers and storms moving across Ohio to varying degrees of coverage today, tomorrow and a large part of Saturday. We should see the focal point of storms shift south through the coming days, but it is too soon to say with any definitive consequence that we are done with moisture to the north. Any thunderstorms can quickly bring 1-2 inches, as we have seen over the past few days from here westward. However, if you don’t get thunderstorms, rain fall totals can be significantly less, even just a few tenths. That pattern continues today through Saturday, The map below takes a stab at cumulative rains through Saturday midday, but storms can easily skew these totals over the next few days.

We still are on track to dry down late Saturday…sooner in the west and north, but everywhere by evening. WE are sunny, warm and dry Sunday through next tuesday. Conditions should be perfect for drying, with lower humidities and high evaporation.

Scattered showers are back for Wednesday and Thursday. Action gets going in earnest Wednesday midday to early afternoon, and then we see showers off and on all the way through Thursday. Rain totals look right now to be in the .25″-.75″ range, but again we have concern over thunderstorms. Coverage will be nearly 100% of Ohio over the 1.5 to 2 day period.

Behind that moisture we should dry down for Saturday the 21st. However, a frontal complex looks to be building well to our west for that day, and could bring showers back to Ohio for later Sunday the 22nd into monday the 23rd.